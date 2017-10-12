London-based Evolve Automotive unveiled one of the most exciting M2 projects to date. Inspired by the GTS cars put out by BMW, the M2 GTS build features an aero package which turns the standard BMW M2 into ....
Porsche has introduced the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo. Set to be sold alongside the hatchback variant, the range-topping plug-in hybrid wagon has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 550 PS (404 kW).
INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe has revealed new details about his plans for a Land Rover Defender style vehicle called Projekt Grenadier: a billed as a go-anywhere off-roader, the model promises to have the "spirit and straightforward engineering....
Dutch sports car manufacturer Spkyer debuted the 2018 Spkyer C8 Preliator Spyder, a low-production, carbon fiber-bodied convertible. The new car will ditch the supercharged 4.2-liter Audi engine that Spyker has employed in the C8 .....
Amateur racers will soon have another vehicle to help them attain victory lane now that Audi Sport GmbH has announced its new Audi R8 LMS GT4 racecar. Introduced in New York on April 11, the Le Mans–class (LMS) model has been designed and engineered ....
Perhaps what is most impressive about the Renault Trezor at first glance is not the advanced all-electric power-train or autonomous driving technology, but the innovative clamshell-like roof that raises up to admit entry.