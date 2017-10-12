Navigation
McLaren Churns Out Matching Pair Of Unique MSO R Models
Thu Oct 12, 2017 // NEWS
One very lucky customer will soon be taking delivery of two unique McLaren models, dubbed the MSO R Coupe and Spider.....
The Grand Edition: Mercedes-Benz GLS Takes Luxury One Step Further
Sun Oct 08, 2017 // NEWS
Mercedes-Benz has made the GLS even more luxurious with the launch of the new Grand Edition.
The limited edition Audi R8 Coupé V10 RWS Video
Sun Oct 08, 2017 // VIDEOS
The limited edition Audi R8 Coupé V10 RWS. For the first time in Audi Sport history with pure rear-wheel drive. Only 999 copies available.
BMW M2 GTS by Evolve Automotive
Fri Oct 06, 2017 // NEWS
London-based Evolve Automotive unveiled one of the most exciting M2 projects to date. Inspired by the GTS cars put out by BMW, the M2 GTS build features an aero package which turns the standard BMW M2 into ....
Subaru S208 Japan-only limited edition
Mon Oct 02, 2017 // NEWS
Japanese automaker Subaru already plans to debut its BRZ STI Sport at the Tokyo Motor Show, and alongside it will be a limited edition version of the WRX STI. Dubbed the S208 ....
The Australian Police Force BMW 530d Highway Patrol Car
Mon Oct 02, 2017 // NEWS
The Police force in Victoria, Australia, will be getting no less than 80 BMW 530d highway patrol cars by the end of next year (2018).
BMW M2 CS will be sold under the M2 Competition name
Sat Sep 30, 2017 // NEWS
There is very little doubt that BMW is preparing at least one special edition of their highly successful M2 Coupe. Hints of a supped M2 …
LOTUS EVORA GT430 SPORT
Wed Sep 27, 2017 // NEWS
LOTUS EVORA GT430 SPORT JOINS THE PARTY - with all these new Evora variants, they actually feature improvements to the car in terms of performance and design.
Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo Unveiled With 680 HP
Tue Sep 26, 2017 // NEWS
Porsche has introduced the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo. Set to be sold alongside the hatchback variant, the range-topping plug-in hybrid wagon has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 550 PS (404 kW).
Billionaire Wants To Build A Modern Land Rover Defender Dubbed Projekt Grenadier
Tue Sep 26, 2017 // NEWS
INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe has revealed new details about his plans for a Land Rover Defender style vehicle called Projekt Grenadier: a billed as a go-anywhere off-roader, the model promises to have the "spirit and straightforward engineering....
2018 BMW 2 SERIES: 3’S A CROWD
Wed May 24, 2017 // NEWS
In 2014 there was a schism in the BMW world akin to Martin Luther and Pope Leo X: BMW introduced the new 2 Series and, without saying it, more or less plugged that into where the 3 Series was .....
Tiny Honda S600 Has A Gigantic Turbo And 1,200HP
Tue May 23, 2017 // VIDEOS
Cars don't get much crazier than this heavily modified Honda S600, with a giant turbo sticking out of the hood, and a massive 1,200 horsepower Supra 2JZ engine beneath
New Continental 24 Limited Edition Celebrates Bentley's Return To The Nurburgring 24h
Tue May 23, 2017 // NEWS
There is a new Bentley Continental coming our way fast, but the crew in Crewe isn’t ready to let the current generation go just yet.
Sporty 2018 Audi SQ5 Has All The Premium SUV Bases Covered Video
Tue May 23, 2017 // VIDEOS
Audi seem to have a winner in their hands with the all-new SQ5, which can be used as a daily driver, taken on vacations, and handles pretty well on a twisty mountain road
Audi UK Adds More Kit And A New Black Edition To The 2018 A4
Tue May 23, 2017 // NEWS
Audi is revising the A4 range for the MY2018 in the UK by adding more features as standard and reviving the successful Black Edition version.
Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder
Sat May 20, 2017 // NEWS
Dutch sports car manufacturer Spkyer debuted the 2018 Spkyer C8 Preliator Spyder, a low-production, carbon fiber-bodied convertible. The new car will ditch the supercharged 4.2-liter Audi engine that Spyker has employed in the C8 .....
Audi’s R8 LMS GT4 Racer Gives Customers a Sporting Chance at the Checkered Flag
Thu Apr 27, 2017 // NEWS
Amateur racers will soon have another vehicle to help them attain victory lane now that Audi Sport GmbH has announced its new Audi R8 LMS GT4 racecar. Introduced in New York on April 11, the Le Mans–class (LMS) model has been designed and engineered ....
The Renault Trezor
Thu Apr 27, 2017 // NEWS
Perhaps what is most impressive about the Renault Trezor at first glance is not the advanced all-electric power-train or autonomous driving technology, but the innovative clamshell-like roof that raises up to admit entry.
